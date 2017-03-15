‘Flip or Flop’s’ Christina and Tarek El Moussa Fuel Reconciliation Rumors After Meeting With Life Coach

Had the pleasure of dining with @timstoreyofficial tonight … big things in store for us all 💙🙏🏼 A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Mar 13, 2017 at 9:47pm PDT

Flip or Flop fans haven’t given up on Christina and Tarek El Moussa’s relationship despite their divorce filing.

On Monday night, Christina posted a photo with Tarek and well-known life coachTim Storey, a trio that instantly fueled reconciliation rumors.

“Had the pleasure of dining with @timstoreyofficial tonight … big things in store for us all,” she captioned the photo. Tarek posted the same photo to his Instagram. Many fans interpreted this to mean that the couple would be working on their marriage.

“Are y’all getting back together????? Yes please!” one follower commented.

Another said, “I hope you and Tarek can work things out and remain married. You guys are perfect for each other.”

It seems unlikely that the couple will call off their divorce, however.

They have begun dating other people and have been very candid in discussing their lives separately.

