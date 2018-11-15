Everyone Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Dated Before Finding Each Other

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra left a lot of broken hearts behind when they got engaged back in July.

Jonas and Chopra are a permanent item now, taking them off the Hollywood dating market for good. Still, as young as they are, they two have had their fair share of a few partners in their past.

The couples’ past relationships vary in seriousness, length and publicity, but they were public information. Jonas, of course, has been famous since around the time he was a young teenager, while Chopra became an icon starting on the pageant circuit and then transitioning into Indian films. This means many years of public life, where all eyes were on them.

Chopra and Jonas have won fans over with their relationship, one of many quick celebrity engagements this year. Still, it makes sense that many will want to re-examine their dating histories as the couple prepares to settle down once and fore all.

Here’s a look at Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s past relationships.

Miley Cyrus

Jonas dated Miley Cyrus from 2006 to 2007 — early on in his rise to fame. At the time, both were Disney Channel superstars, though both have somehow shed that label now.

Selena Gomez

Jonas and Gomez are reportedly still close after dating very briefly in 2008. The two were both teen idols at the time, so it made sense that they were drawn to one another.

Delta Goodrem

Jonas was just starting to escape the labels of his teenage years when he dated Australian singer Delta Goodrem. The two had a relationship of less than a year, though many now believe it may have foreshadowed Jonas’ penchant for women who are older than him.

While Goodrem was just eight years his senior, his new betrothed is 11 years older than he is.

Olivia Culpo

Jonas’ most serious relationship before Chopra was with Olivia Culpo. Like Chopra, Culpo competed at the highest levels of pageantry, earning the title Miss Universe. The two dated from 2013 to 2015.

Lily Collins

Jonas had another short-lived fling after that, with actress and model Lily Colins. The two were together for a few dates in 2016.

Kate Hudson

Jonas was linked to Kate Hudson mostly through rumors later that same year. The two never talked much in public about how serious they were, and Hudson’s mother, Goldie Hawn, downplayed the relationship in an interview with Andy Cohen.

“I would have [made dinner for him] if it had lasted long enough!” she joked.

Georgia Fowler

Victoria’s Secret model Georgia Fowler also came across Jonas’ radar, and even accompanied him to the engagement party for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. This, too did not seem to last long.

Madeline Brewer

Finally, the final fling of Jonas’ bachelor days was Madeline Brewer. The Handmaid’s Tale actress reportedly stepped out with Jonas a handful of times earlier this year, though even she did not put any labels on their get-togethers.

“He’s adorable, yeah. I mean, that’s just objectively. He’s a cute guy,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

Aseem Merchant

Meanwhile, Chopra’s love life is a little more reserved. Back in the 1990s, she dated Aseem Merchant, who was with her at the beginning of her modeling career. The two split just after she won the Miss World title in 2000. Later, Merchant attempted to make a movie about Chopra and her family, which Chopra herself put to an end with legal notices.

Akshay Kumar

Chopra reportedly had a relationship with Akshay Kumar, as the two starred in several Bollywood films together. According to the Canadian Bazaar, Kumar was married at the time, and his wife found about his fling with Chopra, bringing it to an abrupt end.

Harman Baweja

Chopra had a five-year-long relationship with actor Harman Baweja. However, they split after their movie Love Story 2050 tanked at the box office. Additionally, their relationship was reportedly sabotaged by Chopra’s future boyfriend, Shahid Kapoor.

Shahrukh Khan

Chorpa also had a rumored affair with Shahrukh Khan, though this existed mostly in hearsay. According to the rumors, Khan’s wife also ordered him to stop seeing Chopra, and to never work with her again.

Shahid Kapoor

Finally, there was Kapoor, another relationship that Bollywood fans longed to hear the details of. Both he and Chopra were quiet about the whole thing, and Chopra only admitted they had even dated years after the fact.