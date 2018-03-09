Emma Watson Confirms Romance With ‘Glee’s Chord Overstreet

A day after a source close to Emma Watson and Chord Overstreet denied they were in a relationship, the couple has seemingly confirmed the opposite after they were seen walking hand in hand on Thursday.

The Harry Potter star and Glee alum are seen smiling at each other while walking in Los Angeles. Casually dressed, Watson wore a red sweater, black jeans and booties, while Overstreet donned a long-sleeved T-shirt and jeans.

Watson, 27, and Chord, 29, were seen leaving the Vanity Fair Oscars party late on Sunday night with a group of friends. The two had first been photographed together at a concert in February, sparking speculation that they could be an item.

A source told Us Weekly that “it’s crazy but, yes, they are seeing each other, although Emma wants to keep things quiet and private.”

But another insider claimed their relationship was still in the early, casual stages, saying, “They are friendly, but are not in a relationship.”

Fans are cheering for the relationship rumors to be true, with many taking to Twitter to express their excitement.

“So…are Chord and Emma dating? [oh my God] I ship,” one fan of the rumors tweeted.

“I just read that there is a possibility that Emma Watson and Chord Overstreet are dating and I’m so excited,” wrote another.

“The fact that Emma is dating Chord is just here to remind us that I’m alive,” somebody else commented.

Watson split form Silicon Valley guru William “Mack” Knight last year after dating for almost two years. She has previously said she doesn’t like putting her love life in the spotlight.

“I want to be consistent: I can’t talk about my boyfriend in an interview and then expect people not to take paparazzi pictures of me walking around outside my home. You can’t have it both ways,” she told Vanity Fair in February 2017.

“I’ve noticed, in Hollywood, who you’re dating gets tied up into your film promotion and becomes part of the performance and the circus. I would hate anyone that I were with to feel like they were in any way part of a show or an act,” she continued.

Watson was busy curating National Geographic‘s Instagram feed as part of International Women’s Day, sharing photos from around the world.

“I’ll be selecting and sharing powerful images taken by National Geographic’s emerging female photographers around the world,” Watson explained Thursday.

“Women photographers are often under-represented and under-celebrated, so I’m thrilled to mark this day by profiling the talented female story-tellers and image-makers that are working hard to build empathy across borders,” she said.