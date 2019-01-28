Emily Blunt Reveals Warning People Had for Her Before Filming ‘A Quiet Place’ With Husband John Krasinski

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski both starred in 2018’s hit horror film A Quiet Place, which Krasinski also directed, earning the couple rave reviews and box office success in their first project together.

Blunt and Krasinski have been married since 2010, but according to the actress, there were some people who didn’t think the couple would still be together after filming the movie.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My favorite thing about shooting A Quiet Place for sure was working with John,” Blunt told reporters in the SAG Awards press room on Sunday, via PEOPLE. “We had never done it before and it is kind of the great unknown.”

She continued, “You go into this process not knowing what it’s going to be like. A lot of people were like ‘You’re going to be divorced by the end of it,’ but we were so much closer. I think the discovery of how we collaborated and could create something together was just so special.”

Blunt and Krasinski continued to make headlines for their adorableness at Sunday’s SAG Awards, where Krasinski got emotional when his wife won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her work in A Quiet Place.

When Blunt arrived on stage, she made sure to thank her husband in her speech and praise him for his talent in directing the film.

“Oh my goodness me. Guys — that truly has completely blown my slicked hair back,” she said. “Thank you so, so, so much. I am so moved and completely lost for words and unprepared. I am going to share this completely with my husband, John Krasinski, because the entire experience of doing this with you has completely pierced my heart. You are a stunning filmmaker. I am so lucky to be with you and to have done this film with you.”

“Thank you for giving me the part. You would have been in major trouble if you hadn’t,” she jokingly added.

Blunt was also nominated during the evening for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her role in Mary Poppins Returns.

In the press room, Blunt was asked about her husband’s “state of mind” regarding her win due to his visibly emotional reaction, to which the mom of two replied, “I’m going to have to ask him.”

“He probably was as shocked as I was because I think it was very unexpected and it’s an incredible category and it’s certainly not something I had planned for,” she said. “I was pretty blown away and I think he was just overjoyed. He was overjoyed.”

Photo Credit: Getty / John Shearer