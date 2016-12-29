Ellen Pompeo Welcomes Third Child

One Grey’s Anatomy star headed to the maternity ward this year!

Ellen Pompeo has welcomed her third child with husband, Chris Ivery.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Family and baby are all doing great,” a rep for the family told Us Weekly.

The 47-year-old actress was spotted taking the newborn for a hike in L.A. on Wednesday, meaning the baby was welcomed sometime before that, though the parents haven’t confirmed the baby’s date of birth, gender or name.

Pompeo and Ivery married in 2007 and already share two daughters, Stella Luna, 7, and Sienna May, 2.

Related:

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Ellen Pompeo Shows Off Her Luxurious Home

Ellen Pompeo’s Words of Wisdom for Her Daughters: ‘Women Get Better With Age’

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Camilla Luddington is Pregnant!