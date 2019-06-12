Elin Nordegren: Who Is Tiger Woods’ Pregnant Ex-Wife’s Boyfriend?

Elin Nordegren is pregnant with her third child and while there is no official word on who the father might be, many are looking to her most recent boyfriend, Chris Cline.

Nordegren, a former model, is best known as the ex-wife of golf legend Tiger Woods. She divorced Woods in 2010 after a series of explosive cheating scandals emerged, but they are on relatively good terms these days. She and Woods co-parent their sons, 11-year-old Sam and 10-year-old Charlie together, but this new baby is likely from a different father.

According to Radar Online, Nordegren most recently dated billionaire Chris Cline. The couple first got together in 2013, and lasted about a year before they split. They reunited for a time in 2016, when they took a ski trip together, but since then there has been little official word about their status.

According to Forbes, Cline is worth a whopping $1.2 billion. He is officially ranked as the 377th most wealthy person in the u.S., and is known to be in possession of a luxury yacht called Mine Games.

Cline’s wealth is new money, not inherited. The billionaire’s grandfather was a miner in West Virginia, and he earned his fortune through his privately held firm Foresight Reserves LP, according to a report by E! News. He reportedly followed in his grandfather’s footsteps by investing in coal mining in the Appalachian mountains.

Cline is a full 20 years older than Nordegren. He has already been divorced twice, and has two sons and two daughters, so he has even more experience as a parent than Nordegren does.

Beyond all that, little enough is known about Cline, including whether or not he is really the father of Nordegren’s child. Nordegren herself has yet to comment publicly on her pregnancy, which just became public knowledge on Friday.

Nordegren’s pregnancy was revealed in a few candid photos from her younger son’s football game last week. In the pictures, she wears no wedding or engagement ring, so she and the father are most likely not official in that way. Sources close to the 39-year-old mom say that they have not seen her at any parenting functions with a man.

“She hasn’t come with a man,” an insider reported. “She’s never with a boyfriend.”

However, the same source speculated that Nordegren’s new baby must have been conceived some time ago, judging by how far along she appears to be. In addition, she has been absent from her sons’ events for some time, sending either Woods or a nanny in her place, and now insiders are guessing that this is why.

“She has to be a few months,” the source said. “If not a few months, then further.”