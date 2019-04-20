‘DWTS’ Pro Val Chmerkovskiy Shares Photo of ‘Gorgeous Wife’ Jenna Johnson While on Honeymoon

Just days after tying the knot in a romantic Californian ceremony among family and friends, Dancing With the Stars pro Val Chmerkovskiy is gushing over his wife, Jenna Johnson while on their tropical honeymoon.

In a heartfelt post shared to his Instagram on Friday, the 33-year-old professional dancer gushed over his “gorgeous” 25-year-old wife in a new photo that found Johnson sporting a bikini while reveling under the glistening sunshine.

Prefacing his post with the words, “my gorgeous wife,” Chmerkovskiy admits Johnson would never share a photo like this to social media, but he would.

“This beautiful soul exemplifies purity and class all while not pretending to be perfect. She’s perfectly flawed and that’s exactly what makes her who she is,” the two-time Mirror Ball champion wrote. “Sorry I’m speaking on her behalf but after I took this picture she said ‘I would never post this’ which made me even more inclined to do so.”

Chmerkovskiy added that Johnson is a “wild flame beautifully controlled” by her own moral compass — an aspect of her personality he is in awe of.

“I adore that about her even though I’m frustrated for her at times cause that compass leads to a much more difficult road to travel at times, especially in today’s world,” he added. “In my eyes she is perfect, and I am extraordinarily proud to be her companion her partner her husband. Oh, and I make a pretty dope photographer.”

While Johnson did not share the snapshot Chmerkovskiy posted, she did upload another bikini photo from their honeymoon vacation, including an image of her laying out on the beach.

“Photoshoots (sic) with my Hubby,” she captioned the image.

A day before, Johnson’s husband shared numerous shots of himself lounging in a hammock over the ocean with a heartfelt message.

“Reflecting on all the blessings in my life… hope life’s treating you well. As you can tell one blessing in particular is still on my mind and will be for a long time. I’m married and it feels incredible. I feel more grounded more focused more empowered. Who remembers what it felt like when they got married??”

Chmerkovskiy and Johnson exchanged vows April 13 at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, surrounded by friends, family and former DWTS contestants, including Adam Rippon, Laurie Hernandez, Ginger Zee, Nikki Bella and Normani.

Chmerkovisky sported a slick black tuxedo, while Johnson, wore a fitted gown with sheer sleeves and her hair in an updo with a large headpiece, reports Us Weekly.