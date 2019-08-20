Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s New Wife Lauren Hashian Celebrated Late Dad’s 70th Birthday the Day Before Their Wedding

Lauren Hashian paid tribute to her late father, Sib Hashian on Saturday, just one day before her wedding to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Hashian’s father was the drummer for the classic rock band Boston, and he passed away in 2017. Saturday would have been his 70th birthday.

Hashian and Johnson were officially married on Sunday, making their years-long relationship official at last. The day before, Hashian’s mind was on her father, Sib, who was a legend in the world of classic rock. Hashian posted an old family photo of herself, her siblings and her mother all enveloped in her father’s arms.

“On today, my father’s 70th birthday, my family and I understand more than ever how blessed we were to have 67 years of his LOVE, laughs, music, wisdom, and guidance watching over us,” she wrote. “Now he watches over us in a different way.”

Hashian’s post picked up over 33,000 likes and comments from friends, family and fans. Many celebrated Sib’s legacy as a rockstar, while others empathized with Hashian herself for losing a parent.

Sib Hashian played drums in Boston, the arena rock band known for “More Than a Feeling,” among other hits. He played on two of the group’s hugely successful records, including their self-titled debut in 1976. Their follow up, Don’t Look Back, was also a classic, and it launched the band into the realm of rock n’ roll royalty.

Sib passed away in March of 2017, while performing aboard a luxury cruise ship. He was one of the featured performers on the Legends of Rock Cruise, which traveled out of Miami, and was meant to reach Puerto Rico and then the Bahamas. Sadly he died on the journey.

More than two years later, Hashian’s grief was clearly on her mind as she tied the knot with Johnson. She and the action movie star said their vows on Sunday, in an idyllic ceremony in Hawaii. They shared a couple of elated photos from the scene on Instagram.

Hashian and Johnson have actually been together for about 12 years now. The couple met in 2006 while filming The Game Plan, and they started dating soon after Johnson’s split from ex-wife Dany Garcia in 2007. They even have two daughters, Jasmine and Tiana, born in 2015 and 2018.