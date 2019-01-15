Duchess Meghan Markle Will Reportedly Integrate Yoga Into Baby’s Lifestyle

Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, isn’t giving up some of her L.A. ways, even if she is royalty now.

According to Closerweekly.com, the soon-to-be mom received permission to build a mom-and-baby yoga room at their Windsor home with the intent to incorporate yoga into her child’s life.

According to a friend of Prince Harry‘s, yoga “has brought calmness to his life.” Even, “Meghan has kept up her own routine during her pregnancy and many experts say gently stretching is highly beneficial for babies too. The new Prince or Princess will be the first royal baby to be skilled in yoga.”

Where she gets her inspiration from is pretty obvious. The 37-year-old credits her mom, Doria Ragland — who is a yoga instructor and caregiver — for her nurturing ways. In an essay for Glamour titled, “The 10 Women Who Have Changed My Life,” Markle highlighted her mom.

“My mom’s a yoga instructor, but she does social work, as well, and she works specifically with the geriatric community,” Markle wrote. “For me to watch this level of life-long sensitivity to nurturing and caregiving, but at the same time my mom has always been a free spirit. She’s got dreadlocks and a nose ring. She just ran the LA Marathon. We can just have so much fun together, and yet, I’ll still find so much solace in her support. That duality coexists the same way it would in a best friend.”

Apparently Markle’s love for the — now popular — form of exercise, is rubbing off on her husband.

“Harry has been very supportive of Meghan and has worked with her in her yoga through her pregnancy,” Harry’s friend said. “They want to give their child the healthiest, happiest start to life.”

The former actress introduced her husband to yoga in 2018, and it is now something that plays a role in both of their lives.

Charlotte Connell, who is a local, said to Sky News, “Meghan told me that pregnancy was like having jet lag. She said she was up at 4:30 a.m. this morning doing yoga in her room as she couldn’t sleep.” Connell reported this when the couple was busy with their Australian tour.

The two are reportedly spending $3.8 million dollars in renovations to their new farmhouse, which should be ready in the spring, just in time for the arrival of their baby in late April.

The Duke’s friend said, “Harry and Meghan can’t wait for the changes. This is the home they’ve planned and designed themselves.”

The royal couple hasn’t revealed yet whether they’re having a girl or a boy — following tradition — but the duchess did give everyone a hint at what the name might be if she were to a have a girl after one fan suggest she choose the name Amy.

“Oh I like Amy too!” Markle said in response, just before noting to her aid, Amy Pickerill, “That’s her name!”