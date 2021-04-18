Dr. Dre Hits Major Roadblock in Ongoing Divorce Case

✖

Dr. Dre's ongoing divorce battle with estranged wife Nicole Young has taken a turn, and not in the producer's favor. According to Page Six, a judge has ordered Dre to find a new legal team to represent him. Because his previous counsel (divorce attorney Laura Wasser and Dre’s lawyer Howard King) has previously worked with Dre and Young throughout their marriage, Young's attorney made the argument that Wasser was “vicariously disqualified” from repping the rap mogul because she was working with King.

Samantha Spector, Young's lawyer, has been making the case to get Wasser disqualified since discovering the powerful divorce attorney had repped Dre and Young as the couple's family lawyer since the two became engaged. The official ruling states that Dr. Dre, born Andre Young, “is instructed to obtain counsel as soon as possible.” Laura Wasser is known in elite social circles as a powerful divorce attorney with an impressive slate of clients such as Kim Kardashian.

Dr. Dre is currently giving Young temporary spousal support while the legal battle ensues –– which is currently focused on the legitimacy of the former duo's prenuptial agreement. Nicole claims that she was forced to sign the prenup while under pressure from Dr. Dre. Dre denies the claims, alleging that the prenup was and is legitimate.

Dr. Dre and Nicole Young were married for 24 years but decided to call it quits in March 2020. They share two children: 23-year-old son Truice and 19-year-old daughter Truly. The couple's legal battle has gotten messy over the last year. In January, Nicole Young filed court documents that alleged the music mogul had a history of abuse. "Andre has verbally and emotionally decimated my personhood to the extent that I currently suffer from post-traumatic stress syndrome," she said in the court documents. She detailed events in which she claims he "held a gun to my head" twice in 2000 and 2001, "punched me in the head/face" in 1999 and 2000 and that he "kicked down a door" while she hid "from his rage" in 2016. Earlier this month, Dre shot down Young's claims of abuse, saying that they were fabricated in order to get more money out of him.