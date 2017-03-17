Dierks Bentley’s Wife Cassidy Running Boston Marathon, Asking for Donations to Support Family Shelter

(Photo: Getty / Rick Diamond/ACM2016 )

Dierks Bentley’s wife, Cassidy, is running the Boston Marathon on April 17 and is asking for help to raise funds for Safe Haven, a family shelter in Middle Tennessee that helps homeless families.

To help his wife out, the country star tweeted Thursday that Cassidy was running the marathon, asking fans to donate to the cause.

“My wife is running @bostonmarathon again. Raising [money] for @SafeHavenTN. On Instagram @cassrunsboston17,” he wrote. “Donate a couple bucks..follow along!”

Cassidy shared on her fundraising page that she got into running 11 years ago and worked hard to get to where she is today.

“Over the weeks and months and years I continued to step onto that treadmill and the miles slowly got a little easier and the runs got longer,” she wrote. “I did eventually make some friends, some of whom ran and they dragged me off the treadmill (that I love) onto the road and trails and into races until I was transformed into something that I had never imagined I would be: a runner.”

“It’s hard to overestimate how important running has been to me in the last decade,” Cassidy continued. “It helped me transition through so many life changes and adjustments, most of all to being a parent. Its given me time to myself that I need but don’t often get. It’s been both a meditative exercise and an escape, a way to be more present in my life and also a way to just zone out from it all when I needed to. I owe a lot to running.”

She also started an Instagram page to chronicle her journey and has so far shared just a few photos, including a sweet one of her kids cheering her on at her first Boston Marathon.

If you’d like to donate, check out Cassidy’s fundraiser page here.

From my first Boston marathon. On the one hand I think standing there at mile 15 holding a sign for an hour just to have me fly by for five seconds wasn’t as much fun as everyone told them it would be. On the other hand something about it made a lasting impression. Maybe it was the way I screamed with joy when I saw them. I think they felt how much it meant to me and how it inspired me as I headed into the hills. I like to think that’s why they are so excited to go back. But it could also be because of the ice cream bar at the hotel. Fair enough. A post shared by Cassidy Bentley (@cassrunsboston17) on Mar 9, 2017 at 10:23am PST

