Diane Kruger Reveals Phone Background Is Sweet Photo of Norman Reedus and Daughter

Fans got a rare glimpse of Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus‘ private life on Tuesday when the actress shared a screencap of her phone’s homescreen to her Instagram account. Kruger was trying to show off the song she was listening to — the beautiful ballad “Into My Arms” by Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds — but spotted in the background was her phone’s wallpaper. It features an adorable photo of Reedus holding their daughter.

View this post on Instagram 👨‍👩‍👧 A post shared by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger) on Oct 1, 2019 at 5:40am PDT

Fans loved it, with one writing, “The song is beautiful. Blessings to you and Norman and your daughter. You know what love is and appreciate your family. That’s the secret of a good life.” Another said, “I want the wallpaper.”

The couple welcomed their daughter in November of last year. She’s their only child together, although Reedus, 50, has a 20-year-old son named Mingus with his ex-girlfriend Helena Christensen. The two typically don’t share many photos of their private life to social media. Last month, however, 43-year-old Kruger did post a snap of their baby on dad Reedus’ shoulders.

In April, Kruger described to US Weekly what the father-daughter relationship is like so far between their baby and The Walking Dead star. “He just looks at her with unconditional love,” Kruger said. “I wish he looked at me like that! … He’s just very great with her.”

Kruger talked to Buzzfeed over the summer about why their privacy is so important, especially following the birth of their daughter. “I didn’t know I was going to feel so strongly about it before I had [my daughter] but as I was coming back from The Operative and I was very heavily pregnant, I felt like I was under siege,” Kruger explained to AM2DM by BuzzFeed News.

“There’s paparazzi constantly in front of our house. Grown men followed me around while I was heavily pregnant, and as soon as she was born, putting her in the stroller and going around, there’s just people shouting at her and us, following us in cars,” Kruger continued. “It just feels like such an invasion of privacy and I don’t want her to grow up like this. I want her to be able to go to the park and be anonymous and choose her own life. So we decided we’re going to be very private.”

Reedus and Kruger first met while filming Sky and began dating in 2015.