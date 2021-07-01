Dax Shepard Pokes Fun at Kristen Bell's Bikini and Mittens Cryotherapy Look

✖

Dax Shepard didn’t hesitate to poke a little fun at his wife Kristen Bell as she took on minus 169-degree temperatures for a recent cryotherapy session. The Frozen actress channeled her inner Elsa on Wednesday as she stepped into the subzero temps to reap the benefits of the treatment, which WebMD notes can relieve arthritis, asthma and anxiety, and give you more youthful-looking skin, though her outfit of choice for the session led to some laughs on her husband's end.

Bell documented her cryotherapy session in a series of videos shared to her Instagram Story Wednesday, according to Entertainment Tonight. The clips, which she captioned, "I'm only here for the benefits," were filmed by none other than her husband, who joked that she looked like "a Bond villain girl" in her purple bikini, sweatband, boots, and mittens. Off camera, Shepard could be heard saying, "You look like a Bond villain girl? One of the two. Like, you're in Sweden skiing after James, but for some reason you're in a bathing suit and wearing your mittens?" Bell rolled with the punches, replying, "Typical babe in an action movie. We don't need no armor." After exiting the chilly chamber, Bell said she thinks she is "ready to graduate to intermediate."

The humorous interaction came just a day after Bell opened up about her marriage during a virtual appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday. During the appearance, the actress opened up to guest-host Chelsea Handler about how she and Shepard use solo therapy sessions to keep their relationship strong, revealing that they "talk s— about each other" during their sessions.

"At the beginning of the pandemic, we were at each other's throats. And then all the doors locked in our house, like, we had to stay inside, and we were like, 'Woof. We need to get a handle on the annoyances,'" she said. "And our therapist Harry... suggested that since we were both so annoyed with each other... we go to therapy separately so that we could talk s– about each other."

The actress, who hasn't shied away from getting candid about her relationship, said "it's been great." She revealed that she and Shepard have been doing the solo therapy for "the last couple of months," joking, "I'll see Harry via Zoom and complain about Dax, and then he'll give me all the reasons why I'm wrong and then Dax will do the same." She said that "by the time we meet up in the evening, we love each other again."