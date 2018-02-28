Danica Patrick’s Dad Takes Apparent Anthem Shot at Aaron Rodgers

Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers seem to be amidst a whirlwind romance, but her father recently took an apparent shot at the Green Bay Packers Quarterback.

T.J. Patrick, Danica’s father, has been an outspoken critic of football players kneeling during the national anthem. He recently commented “No kneeling in NASCAR!! Hand in heart!!” on a Facebook post about the Daytona 500.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Rodgers, on the other hand, has vocally supported the kneeling protest and encouraged players to lock arms in solidarity, as reported by the NY Post.

“This is about equality,” Rodgers said in 2017, per reports. “This is about unity and love and growing together as a society, and starting a conversation around something that may be a little bit uncomfortable for people. But we’ve got to come together and talk about these things and grow as a community, as a connected group of individuals in our society, and we’re going to continue to show love and unity.”

It’s entirely possible that this is merely a case of “agree to disagree” but it is coincidental, nonetheless.

Regardless of whether or not Rodgers and Patrick’s father may have differing social/political points of view, that doesn’t seem to be stopping the couple from heating up.

Recently, the couple was spotted getting cozy with one another at a lavish resort in a Mexican town that sits on the beach, as reported by TMZ.

Patrick and Rodgers have reportedly been dating for about two months now, with Patrick previously confirming, “Yes, Aaron and I are dating.”

She also revealed that the two of them met in 2012 at the ESPY Awards.

“I told him a long time ago I’d always root for him as a player,” Patrick stated. “Now I am probably going to cheer for the whole team… Take out the word ‘probably.’ Now I’m going to cheer for the whole team.”

Interestingly, Rodgers has been playing a lot more coy about the relationship. He recently took in an NFL event and was asked by reporters where Patrick was, to which he very bluntly replied, “She’s not here.”

According to the NY Post, a source close to the couple revealed that Patrick has visited Rodgers in Wisconsin a couple of times in a few weeks, and that Rodgers flew her and her parents to Arizona for a visit, as well.

Patrick recently ended her relationship with NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr., whom she dated for five years. Prior to that she was married to physical therapist Paul Edward Hospenthal for eight years.

Around Christmastime, the 35-year-old retiring racing driver was seen on a date with the 34-year-old Green Bay Packers player at one of his favorite restaurants in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

“Danica and Aaron were all over each other, kissing and couldn’t seem to keep their hands off each other,” an eyewitness said, according to Us Weekly. The source added that the pair “want to keep this quiet for now” but are “really hitting it off.”