Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick Smooch It up on Mexico Vacation

Now that they are more open about their relationship, Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick have been caught smooching it up on a vacation in Mexico.

The couple was spotted getting cozy with one another at a lavish resort in a Mexican town that sits on the beach, as reported by TMZ.

Patrick and Rodgers have reportedly been dating for about two months now, with Patrick previously confirming, “Yes, Aaron and I are dating.”

She also revealed that the two of them met in 2012 at the ESPY Awards. “I told him a long time ago I’d always root for him as a player,” Patrick stated. “Now I am probably going to cheer for the whole team… Take out the word ‘probably.’ Now I’m going to cheer for the whole team.”

Interestingly, Rodgers has been playing a lot more coy about the relationship. He recently took in an NFL event and was asked by reporters where Patrick was, to which he very bluntly replied, “She’s not here.”

According to the NY Post, a source close to the couple revealed that Patrick has visited Rodgers in Wisconsin a couple of times in a few weeks, and that Rodgers flew her and her parents to Arizona for a visit, as well.

Patrick recently ended her relationship with NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr., whom she dated for five years.

Prior to that she was married to physical therapist Paul Edward Hospenthal for eight years.

Around Christmastime, the 35-year-old retiring racing driver was seen on a date with the 34-year-old Green Bay Packers player at one of his favorite restaurants in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

“Danica and Aaron were all over each other, kissing and couldn’t seem to keep their hands off each other,” an eyewitness said, according to Us Weekly. The source added that the pair “want to keep this quiet for now” but are “really hitting it off.”

While Rodgers has never been married, he famously dated actress Olivia Munn for about three years.

Munn and Rogers began dating near the end of 2014, and then split about three months after rumors that they were engaged started swirling in January.

Those engagement rumors were fueled by Munn being seen wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger.

When they split, a source close to them said, “They have amicably ended their relationship of three years,” but went on to say that the couple, “remains close friends and wish nothing but the best for each other moving forward.”