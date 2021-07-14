'Dancing With the Stars' Alum Ends Marriage After 7 Years

✖

Kenny Edmonds and his wife Nicole Patenburg have decided to call it quits. The two have been married for seven years but have chosen to go their separate ways and according to TMZ, the reason for their divorce is unknown at this time. It's currently unclear on if or when they'll file divorce documents, which would state their reasoning.

"After much thought and with great sadness, we have decided to end our marriage," the couple told the outlet. "We continue to care and have respect for one another and share eternal love for our daughter and her well-being. We ask for personal privacy for ourselves and our daughters as we navigate these new steps as a family." The pair share one daughter together, 12-year-old Peyton Nicole.

Edmonds, also known as "Babyface" said "I do" to Patenburg in front of a large number of A-list celebrities including Oprah Winfrey and Carole B. Sager. Although before marrying Patenburg, he was previously married to Tracey Edmonds from 1992 to 2005 before she filed for divorce with the Los Angeles County Superior Court due to "irreconcilable differences." However, when he announced that he was engaged again, he did so via a BET interview with his longtime friend Toni Braxton. "Would you ever consider getting married again?" she asked him, before he noted that he was already taking steps to make it happen. "I've already considered it," he replied according to Page Six. "I'm engaged, so yes."

Edmonds was on Season 23 of Dancing with the Stars in 2016 when he was paired with Allison Holker. During the same episode he was told he would not be moving forward in the competition, Vanilla Ice was also eliminated. During an interview with Good Morning America after he was booted off, he said, "I went spaghetti. It just happened." However, Holker swooped in to defend him saying, "That happens to a lot of people. It's not the first time that's ever happened to someone on the show. Everyone gets the nerves, gets a little bit nervous going onto the stage."

The professional dancer then added, "He did an incredible job and I think he should be really proud of his entire journey. All the other weeks he came out and he nailed it. He had a little mess up and that shouldn't stop his energy." Olympic medalist Laurie Hernandez ended up taking home the Mirror Ball Trophy alongside her partner Val Chmerkovskiy.