Courtney Stodden Requests Court to Issue Divorce From Doug Hutchison

Courtney Stodden is begging for a judge to make her divorce official by default after estranged husband Doug Hutchison has not yet filed a response or even shown up in court following her divorce filing.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Stodden is requesting a default judgment in her divorce from Hutchison, which means she’s asking a judge to sign off on the divorce without Hutchison having filed a response or appeared in court.

But the judge did not grant her request, ruling that her proof of service was inadequate. If Stodden wants to pursue the default, she needs to prove she served Hutchison with divorce papers in the first place.

The couple announced their separation in January 2017, but Stodden did not officially file for divorce until March 2018, citing irreconcilable differences. She listed their date of separation as September 1, 2017. She did not request spousal support from Hutchison and requested that he be denied the right to support as well.

Stodden’s divorce documents revealed that she was earning $2,500 a month but that her expenditures totaled $4,700.

The two controversially married in 2011 when Lost actor Hutchison, who was 51, married Stodden, who was 16. She was his third wife. The two split initially in 2013, when Stodden was 19, but got back together less than a year later. They called it quits for good in 2016 after nearly six years of marriage.

In February 2017, Stodden opened up about the couple’s split.

“We have not signed divorce papers yet. We are legally separated…it’s only been, like, two and a half months,” Stodden said. “I’m also trying to take things slow because I love him and it’s really hard on him…it’s extremely sensitive.”

“I don’t really like having regrets. I don’t really want to live that way and harp on something I feel like I shouldn’t have done,” Stodden continued. “Yeah, I feel like [my marriage] affected me in ways. And they’re playing themselves out now. I feel like I really didn’t get a chance to do a lot of the things a normal 16-year-old…ultimately 22-year-old girl experiences.”

In 2016, the Celebrity Big Brother alum suffered a miscarriage while pregnant with what would have been their first child.

“It is with a heavy heart to inform you that last week Courtney Stodden suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage,” Stodden’s manager Gina Rodriguez said in a statement to PEOPLE in July 2016. “Courtney and her husband, Doug, are at an emotional loss for words and are using this time to grieve with their close family and friends. Please respect their privacy as the couple try to cope with losing their precious baby and seek the support they both need.”

Stodden, who revealed in June that she changed her professional name to Ember, is now dating Chris Scheng, 37.

In February, she told the Daily Mail her new goal is to “get out of” the “bimbo” role people look at her as. “I went into that caricature of myself to protect myself. I felt I was playing it so people couldn’t really see who I was,” she said.

Throughout their marriage, Stodden and Hutchison appeared on Couples Therapy in 2012. She was also a contestant of Celebrity Big Brother in the U.K. in 2013 and Celebs Go Dating in 2017. Her other credits include episodes of Million Dollar Matchmaker, Reality Ex-Wives, Hollywood Hillbillies and The Mother/Daughter Experiment: Celebrity Edition.