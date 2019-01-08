Courteney Cox Dishes on Relationship With ‘Partner’ Johnny McDaid

Courteney Cox is opening up about her relationship with longtime “partner” Johnny McDaid.

During an appearance on Monday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Friends alum, who is typically tight-lipped when it comes to her and McDaid’s relationship, spilled the beans when Kimmel asked her about her “man friend.”

“My man friend? That’s good. I don’t know if that would go over very well,” she said. “He’s my partner. That’s what he calls it, my partner. And I’m from Alabama, so you don’t really say partner unless you’re in the same sex.”

Cox admitted that referring to her Snow Patrol musician boyfriend as her “partner” has led to confusion in the past.

“I was in Atlanta not that long ago and I was like, ‘Oh, I’m supposed to meet my partner in section F,’ and they were like, ‘Oh, I’m sure she’s going to be there, don’t worry about it,’” she said. “Not that it matters, but it’s just a different way to speak.”



“He’s my guy, he’s my one, but saying partner’s difficult for me,” she later gushed.

Cox and McDaid first began dating in January of 2014 before becoming engaged just six months later. In December of 2015, however, they called their engagement off. It was clear the two reunited in April of 2016 when they shared a kiss at London’s Heathrow Airport.

Although a wedding isn’t in the future, despite the fact that Cox appeared to be wearing a ring on her ring finger during her appearance Monday night, the couple still has plenty of other things to celebrate. Alongside Cox’s 14-year-old daughter Coco, the couple rang in 2019 at the Babington House in Somerset, England, marking their third year celebrating the new year there.

“It’s the most beautiful place,” she said. “It’s fantastic. You eat dinner with these great, eccentric people [on New Year’s Eve] and the next day you wake up and you go to this pub. And you walk for 45 minutes and go to this small little place.”

As magical as their night was, there was a small hiccup when they became lost while walking home from the pub that night.

“It was getting scarier and scarier. And we were following the lead of two teenagers. And that’s not a great idea,” she said. “We found ourselves in this field of rams and those are dangerous animals. We were petrified. Then we had to run by an electrical fence to get out. It was a nightmare, but it was one of the most fun days.”