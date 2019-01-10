Christina El Moussa Officially Changes Last Name on Instagram Following Private Wedding

It’s official! After wedding Ant Anstead in a private ceremony last month, Christina El Moussa changed her last name to match her husband’s on Instagram.

The Flip or Flop star, 35, and her British TV personality husband, 39, tied the knot in December 2018 during a secret backyard ceremony after more than a year dating. The couple made things a low-key family affair, including El Moussa’s children with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa — daughter Taylor, 8, and son Brayden, 3 — and Anstead’s two kids from a previous marriage, daughter, Amelie, 15, and son, Archie, 12.

“We wanted to make it about the kids,” Anstead told PEOPLE after the ceremony. “It’s the six of us. We’re a blended family so it was really important for them to be a part of it.”

“It was just perfect for us,” El Moussa added to the publication. “Everything we wanted.”

The couple, now vacationing in Bora Bora for their honeymoon, has been showing off their love for one another on social media since they first confirmed they were dating in January 2018. To celebrate their one year anniversary, El Moussa wrote a lengthy tribute to her now-husband, marking the exact date a year later that Anstead had called her for the first time.

“[Ant Anstead], you have showed me what real unconditional love is,” she wrote. “You take me for what I am, flawed and a bit crazy, and love all of me just the way I am. You have never once made me feel bad for anything in my past. You put me in my place when I need to be put there. Hold me when I’m having a bad day. I love this life with you. I love our blended family. I can’t wait to see where the next year takes us. I know it’s going to be magical.”

El Moussa split with husband and current Flip or Flop co-star Tarek in 2016 following a dramatic public fight that made the tabloids for weeks. Since then, Tarek is reportedly taking his ex’s life development in stride, with a source telling Us Weekly after the wedding, “Tarek is happy for Christina and he’s moved on. But [he] still cares about her deeply.”

Congratulations to the new Mr. and Mrs. Anstead!

Photo credit: Instagram/Christina Anstead