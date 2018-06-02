Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Are ‘Slayin’ Alive’ With ’70s Style Date Night

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were stayin’ alive Friday night with a Saturday Night Fever-themed date night.

After welcoming the couple’s second child last month, Teigen posted several photos from the special night. Legend was wearing a white suit with a black shirt so he looked like he stepped right out of the beloved 1977 movie. Teigen wore a white dress and heels, as well as a pink bow around her forehead.

“Slayin alive slayin alive,” she wrote in the caption for the first photo.

Another one showed her leaning on the pool table. “I will be sore from this 3 second a– pop all week,” she wrote.

Teigen also shared a short clip of herself putting the makeup on, with a shout-out to the newest BECCA Cosmetics products.

Legend also posted a photo of himself recreating John Travolta’s famous Saturday Night Fever pose, adding “I am an emoji” in the caption.

Teigen and Legend, whose real name is John Roger Stephens, welcomed Miles Theodore Stephens on May 17. Teigen waited a couple of days before revealing Miles’ name and posting a photo of him.

“Hello, world! This is Miles Theodore Stephens – We are drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles,” she wrote. “Our household feels overwhelmed with love. Thank you for all your well wishes!”

The couple are already parents to 2-year-old Luna Simone Stephens.

Legend is a student of music history, as made clear by his children’s names. Luna’s middle name is a reference to Nina Simone, while Miles’ first name is a reference to Miles Davis.

“We named our first daughter Luna Simone Stephens and every name we give to our kids I think will have a little bit of musical history to it,” Legend told E! News at the Billboard Music Awards.

“Miles of course is the same name as the great Miles Davis and Chrissy really liked the name Theodore, so we put it all together and had Miles Theodore Stephens,” the “A Good Night” singer continued. “When he came out and we hung out with him for a little while, we were like, ‘He looks like a Miles.’”

During the Billboard Music Awards, Teigen hilariously shamed her husband, posting a photo of herself watching him on the red carpet, with Miles on her lap. “wow didn’t u just have a baby John [shake my head] go take care of it !!!!!! disgusting,” the supermodel wrote.

wow didn’t u just have a baby John smh go take care of it !!!!!! disgusting pic.twitter.com/l20XJGQ2Fu — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 20, 2018

On Thursday, Teigen also told fans she was searching for the right preschool for Luna. “Meeting with preschools today,” she wrote. “AKA finding the nicest school for my DAUGHTER TO POOP IN.”

Meeting with preschools today. AKA finding the nicest school for my DAUGHTER TO POOP IN pic.twitter.com/fzyIjUkw9V — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 31, 2018

