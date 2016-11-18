Chris Pratt Shares Instagram Post About His Son, Jack on World Premature Day

Chris Pratt couldn’t let World Premature Day pass without very sweetly honoring his son.

Pratt shared an instagram post on Thursday on World Premature Day in honor of his 4-year-old son, Jack and March of Dimes, E! News shares.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“As many of you may know, our son Jack was just over 3 pounds when he was born. Thanks to scientific advances made possible by #marchofdimes funding, today he’s a perfectly healthy, curious 4 year old,” he writes in his instagram video post.

Pratt has been very outspoken for March of Dimes since his son’s birth and is very grateful for all they have done for his and other famililes. Two years ago at a luncheon for the foundation, Pratt gave a moving speech about what their foundation means to him,

“I’ve done all kinds of cool things as an actor: I’ve jumped out of helicopters and done some daring stunts and played baseball in a professional stadium, but none of it means anything compared to being somebody’s daddy.”

He spoke about the moment he held his son for the first time, “I made promises in that moment about what kind of dad I wanted to be and I just prayed that he’d live long enough that I could keep them.”

“Our Jack went from a small, helpless little squirt to a strong, smart, happy, funny, beautiful boy who loves monster trucks and Daniel Tiger, and, believe it or not, loves vegetables,” Pratt noted. “Broccoli and cherry tomatoes are his favorite foods.”