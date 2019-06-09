Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger Rehearsal Photos From Rob Lowe’s Home Leaked Before Marriage Announcement

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger‘s wedding day has come sooner than we thought. But we should’ve known better given the leaked photos that dropped only hours before the couple made their marriage official.

The couple got engaged back in January and have kept details on their big day under wraps, but paparazzi captured the pair throwing a lavish wedding rehearsal at Rob Lowe’s house that hints they might tie the knot very soon.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pratt and Schwarzenegger reportedly entertained family and friends Friday at the actor’s estate in Montecito, with photos showing Katherine wearing a white gown later in the day.

See photos, released by TMZ, here.

The outlet reported that Schwarzenegger was spotted Saturday morning in pajamas and slippers hanging out with friends. Insiders said the couple may tie the knot Saturday, though it has not been confirmed.

Among the members of the family who were spotted at the estate, there was Patrick Schwarzenegger, Bobby Shriver and Patrick’s girlfriend Abby Champion.

Pratt and Katherine announced their engagement back in January, when he posted a photo on his Instagram sharing the big news.

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!” Pratt captioned a photo of himself and Schwarzenegger, showing off her stunning engagement ring.

Back in March, a source told E! News the couple was taking their time planning the big day.

“Katherine is taking her time planning the wedding,” a source said. “Katherine and Chris have talked about a winter wedding, they are just really busy to plan anything sooner than that but plans are still fluid.”

At the time, the source described the plans as a big celebration, with Pratt’s son Jack, whom she shares with ex-wife Anna Faros acting as a “little groomsmen.”

“Both families are enjoying getting to know each other more too and helping planning details for the big day,” the source told the outlet.

At the Avengers: Endgame premiere, Pratt hinted at the social occasion to Entertainment Tonight.

“I’m up to about my neck, you know [in wedding plans]. That’s pretty deep. That’s about 5-foot-something. I’m in it, baby, I’m in it. It’s good! It’s a good time!” He told the outlet.

Katherine’s father, Arnold Schwarzenegger previously commented on the union, gushing over his future son-in-law.

“As I said to him, he is such a likable guy. I love Chris — he’s fantastic,” Schwarzenegger said about Pratt. “He’s a wonderful guy. They both look really great together, they’re both happy together, so I wish them both the best of luck.”