Channing Tatum Reportedly Moved out of Family Home and Was Separated From Jenna Dewan for Months, Sources Say

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum announced on Monday that they were separating after nearly nine years of marriage, and to many, it seemed like the couple had shown no sign that they were experiencing any problems.

According to multiple sources, however, the pair has actually been separated for months, with Tatum having moved out of the home he shared with Dewan and their four-year-old daughter, Everly.

“This has been a long time coming,” one insider told PEOPLE. “Like any marriage, they’ve had their ups and downs over the years but they really started to grow apart within the last year.”

Dewan and Tatum met on the set of their 2006 film Step Up and married in 2009. They most recently attended the Kids’ Choice Awards together in late March.

The couple announced their split in a statement to People, which they later posted on their own social media accounts.

“Hey world!” they began. “So…We have something we would like to share. First off, it feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it’s a consequence of the lives we’ve chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for. We’re living in an incredible moment in time, but it’s also a time where truth can easily get distorted into ‘alternative facts.’ So we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn’t read it here then it’s most certainly fiction.”

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” the statement continued. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision—just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan&Jenna.”

