Channing Tatum Reportedly Dating Pop Singer Jessie J Following Jenna Dewan Split

Channing Tatum is moving on.

The Magic Mike actor, 38, is reportedly dating singer Jessie J, a source told PEOPLE Wednesday.

“It’s very new,” the insider said. Tatum’s representative didn’t comment to the magazine, and Jessie J’s rep did not respond immediately.

This new romance comes six months after Tatum split with actress Jenna Dewan after nearly nine years of marriage. The couple shares 5-year-old daughter Everly.

The couple announced their breakup on social media in April.

“First off, it feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it’s a consequence of the lives we’ve chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for,” the statement read. “We’re living in an incredible moment in time, but it’s also a time where truth can easily get distorted into ‘alternative facts’ [wink emoji] So we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn’t read it here then it’s most certainly fiction.”

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” they continued. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”

“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan&Jenna,” they commented.

Since then, the World of Dance star and her ex have been working on coparenting their child after the romantic part of their lives together has come to an end.

“It’s been a journey, and it’s been a transformation of myself — my needs and wants as a woman,” she in a July issue of Women’s Health. “I think everyone wants to hold on to what’s in front of them, but when you open your mind saying, ‘I want what’s best for myself and my daughter,’ you have to be OK with however that looks. I feel like I’ve been on a wave of growth. It does look different; it’s a new normal, and I really think we’ll get used to that.”

Photo Credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty