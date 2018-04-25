Channing Tatum’s Post-Breakup Photos Fuel Bisexual Rumors

Channing Tatum is reportedly having a harder time adjusting to the single life than Jenna Dewan, prompting some fans to speculate that the split was more one-sided than the couple originally said, and that Tatum might even be struggling with his sexuality.

The rumors re-emerged earlier this week, when sources close to Tatum told PEOPLE that the actor is not adjusting well to the separation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

One insider said that the break up has “been hard for Channing,” adding: “He always had Jenna and their family to go home to, so having their separation be ‘official’ now has been a big adjustment for him.”

Dewan, by contrast, is having an easier time getting her equilibrium back.

“Jenna has a super-packed schedule and a ton of girlfriends to lean on and spend time with,” they said. “Her life isn’t really changing … if anything, she’s just busier.”

In the comment sections associated with these stories, fans had a field day examining the celebrity marriage. Many speculated that Dewan might have pushed for the separation harder than Tatum, despite the couple’s joint statement claiming that they had “lovingly chosen to separate as a couple.”

“Sounds like he wanted to stay together but maybe she didn’t,” commented one person.

“I think so too,” responded another. “She deleted all his pictures off her Instagram but he left pictures of her and the family up.”

Many cynical readers wondered whether Tatum and/or Dewan might have wanted to break up to pursue other relationships.

“Oh I’m sure he had another woman lined up on the back burner,” one commenter wrote. “They all do.”

“Or she had another man,” added another, “works both ways”.

The most salacious speculation, however, was that the relationship failed due to Tatum’s sexuality.

“I think he is gay,” one person wrote, to much agreement.

Rumors have circulated for years that Tatum is secretly gay or bisexual. The stories picked up steam last week when he posed for pictures with Arie Luyendyk Jr., the reviled star of this past season of The Bachelor.

“Oh Channing if this is a hint at what your single life is gonna be like… please turn straight back around and find you some Jenna… because nooooooo,” wrote one person under the photo.

In their defense, Tatum and Dewan foresaw the wild speculations, and begged their fans not to do so in their statement about their break-up.

“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan&Jenna”.