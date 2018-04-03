Channing Tatum Mostly Missing from Jenna Dewan’s Instagram Since October

The last time Channing Tatum was seen on Jenna Dewan Tatum‘s Instagram page in a permanent post, he was wearing a Jack Skellington costume.

On Halloween, Dewan posted a photo of the couple as Sally and Jack from Disney’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.

“When your daughter asks for Sally and Jack, you give her Sally and Jack. Happy Halloween everyone,” she wrote.

Since then, Tatum has not appeared in any photos still publicly available on Dewan’s Instagram page.

On March 18, she posted video clips during a day out with their daughter, Everly, who turns 5 in May. The clips showed the couple getting their faces painted and Tatum enjoying time in the pool with Everly. However, the clips were posted on Dewan’s Instagram Story, so they expired within 24 hours.

Tatum did post a photo from the face-painting outing, which remains on his Instagram page.

Tatum and Dewan married in 2009, three years after meeting on the set of Step Up. The couple announced their split in a statement posted on Twitter and Instagram Monday afternoon.

“Hey world! So… We having something we would like to share,” it read. “First off, it feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it’s a consequence of the lives we’ve chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for. We’ve living in an incredible moment in time, but it’s also a time where truth can easily get distorted into “alternative facts” 😉 So we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn’t read it here then it’s most certainly fiction.”

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” the statement continued. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”

The couple said there were “no secrets nor salacious events” that caused their split. They just realized “it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible,” and will still be “loving dedicated parents” to their daughter.

The couple said they do not plan to issue another statement, and asked fans to respect their privacy.

In an interview with Redbook last year, she said communication was her biggest relationship challenge.

“You change when you’re together from 25 to 35,” Dewan said. “I think maybe in my early 20s, I might have tiptoed around issues or didn’t want to make too many waves. Now it’s like, ‘This is how I’m feeling.’ You have to be okay with the other person becoming defensive, to let them be emotional and accept that it won’t be okay for a while.”

