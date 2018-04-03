Channing Tatum Tribute to Jenna Dewan Moves Fans to Tears After Split

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum announced their separation on Monday evening, and fans almost immediately went back to Tatum’s loving birthday tribute to Dewan on Instagram to mourn the end of their marriage.

The post came one day after Dewan’s birthday, on Dec. 4, 2017. It consisted of a black and white picture of Dewan covered in water, holding onto her head and giving a piercing glare to the camera.

“This creature is one more year beautiful,” Tatum wrote of his wife. “The transformation she invoked this year has been something they only write about in books of fairytale and magic. Your strength and grace ever evolving. By doing so you make everything around you grow- everything. And i am so very grateful for your lessons. Happy life day my love.”

Fans who were grieving the high-profile romance returned to the post’s comments section, posting emotional reactions and calling their friends’ attention to it.

“RIP,” posted several people.

“Look at this!!! Only 5 months ago! WTFFF” wrote one person, tagging their friend.

“this was like 3 months ago , how can it change so quick?!?!” wondered another.

“How about everyone stops asking how and why and just supports them?” suggested another. “They are a beautiful family, together or not. And what or why they do things are their choice and it’s not up to us to have any say.”

Tatum and Dewan announced their split in a joint statement, which they both posted on Twitter.

“Hey world! So… We having something we would like to share,” it read. “First off, it feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it’s a consequence of the lives we’ve chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for. We’ve living in an incredible moment in time, but it’s also a time where truth can easily get distorted into “alternative facts” 😉 So we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn’t read it here then it’s most certainly fiction.”

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” the statement continued. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”

“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan&Jenna”.