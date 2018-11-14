Channing Tatum Confirms Jessie J Romance With Heartwarming Tribute

Channing Tatum continues to compliment his new girlfriend Jessie J for her artistic skills on social media.

The Magic Mike actor took to Twitter Tuesday to give a heartwarming tribute about the singer after going to another one of her shows.

“This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow,” Tatum wrote on the tweet, also featuring a photo of the crowd as the singer performed onstage at the London venue.

Tatum and Jessie J have been very supportive of one another’s work on social media since reports the two were dating first surfaced.

The “Domino” singer took to her Instagram Story this past weekend sharing a video from the opening night of Tatum’s Magic Mike stage show in London.

“Magic Mike London Opening night,” the singer captioned a photo shared to her account, adding a string of emojis including the eggplant and flexed biceps. “Congratulations [Channing] What a show… Ladies and Gentlemen you don’t want to miss this.”

The couple’s romance was first reported in October, as sources opened up about the “casual” relationship. Since then, Tatum has been spotted at several of Jessie J’s concerts, even taking his daughter to one of her shows.

“He loves that Jessie has her own successful career and he’s a big fan of her music,” a source said at the time. “He has watched her perform and has plans to attend more of her concerts.”

“Channing is her biggest fan,” another source added. “He flies all over the U.S. to attend her concerts.”

Tatum’s new relationship comes on the heels of his divorce from Jenna Dewan. Though the pair separated, they remain good friends and are frequently seen together to share special moments with 5-year-old Everly.

Dewan also has a new man in her life, opening up recently to Us Weekly about how “happy” she feels with Shameless actor Steve Kazee.

“I am very happy,” Dewan told the outlet during a red carpet on Saturday. The actress also opened up about co-parenting with Tatum.

“It’s a little bit different, but you’ve got to keep her grounded and as stabilized as possible,” Dewan said. “Those other things are just part of Mommy and Daddy’s jobs and it’s not anything different. I try really hard to make sure that that stays grounded for her.”

Tatum and Dewan announced their spit in April after nine years of marriage. The pair finalized their divorce in October.