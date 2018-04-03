Channing Tatum And Jenna Dewan’s Most Precious Social Media Moments

Of all the Hollywood couples out there, there was one that gave everyone real #RelationshipGoals. Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan were probably the most adorable couple in the public eye.

The two regularly shared Instagram photos of each other, dressing up, spending time with their daughter, or together. There are even a few times that Tatum has shown just how much of a gentleman he is, bringing his lovely wife lunch – and carrying her to it!

Videos by PopCulture.com

Though it’s hard to say what has been their most adorable moment, there are certainly a few that will hit you right in the feels. Whether they were dressing up with their daughter, goofing off with each other, or just sharing a sweet moment in the sunshine, it is clear that they were truly in love.

Here are a few of their most adorable moments together.

They Go All Out For Halloween

There is a good chance that Channing was miserable in that heavy Beast costume, but how else was he going to dress for his adorable family Beauty and the Beast costumes. Clearly, he’ll do anything for his Belles

Hugs Under The Rainbow

Jenna didn’t need to find a pot of gold at the end of that rainbow, she had her husband right next to her and that is all she needed.

They Meet Up For Lunch

Even when they were both hard at work – Jenna working on Supergirl and Channing visiting on The Ellen DeGeneres Show – they found time to visit each other at lunch.

Act Goofy For Christmas

If dressing up for Halloween wasn’t enough, the adorable couple liked to dress up to celebrate Christmas too!

7 – Year Anniversary Photobooth

If this wassn’t a sign of how amazingly adorable these two are, what was it?

Tatum’s Anniversary Tribute

Tatum also snapped a shot for the couple’s 7-year anniversary.

“This woman, 11 years together, 7 married. Happy anniversary Cake,” he wrote. “Thank you baby I love you. Plus you look daaaaaaaaanmm!!!”

Dewan in Cosmo

Tatum could not help but to support his wife, even from afar.

“I don’t always read magazines, but when I do, it’s the Cosmopolitan with my incredibly beautiful wife on it,” Tatum wrote. “Proud of you.”

Nightmare Before Christmas

The couple’s most recent Halloween costumes were taken straight from The Nightmare Before Christmas. Dewan was Sally, and Tatum was Jack Skellington.

While we hope they continue the tradition for their child, if this is their last joint costume, they went out in style.