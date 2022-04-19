Chanel Iman Is Dating Another NFL Player Almost a Year After Sterling Shepard Split

✖

Chanel Iman has a new NFL player in her life. Nearly one year after her split with New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard, Iman is now dating Davon Godchaux, a defensive lineman with the New England Patriots. Fans got a glimpse of the 31-year-old model and 27-year-old NFL star together at Coachella over the weekend. The two made it official when they shared pics of each other on Instagram.

Iman's photo showed her being kissed by Godchaux at Coachella. As for Godchaux's post, he shared a few photos of the two while captioning "Mines." According to E! News, the confirmation of the relationship comes more than three months after the marriage between Iman and Shepard came to end. They got married in March 2018 and share two daughters, Cali and Cassie. Shepard filed for divorce in June 2021, citing irreconcilable differences. E! News said the former couple was "rocky for a while."

Iman is known for being a Victoria's Secret Angel. She has also appeared on episodes of America's Next Top Model and Lip Sync Battle as well as the 2015 movie Dope and the 2017 film Mad Families. "I grew up watching hood classics like Boyz n the Hood and Friday," Iman told Yahoo! in 2015. "For them to make a cool movie like Dope for my generation, we needed to see that in Hollywood. We shot in real parts of L.A. That's what people can relate to. There are some very powerful moments in the film. You get that feel of what it's like to be a kid in the hood trying to do better for yourself. It's not like everyone there is violent and killing each other."

Godchaux was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft from LSU. He was with the Dolphins for four seasons and recorded 179 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and three sacks in 52 games. In March 2021, Godchaux signed a two-year contract with the Patriots and tallied 65 tackles and one sack last season. Shepard has been with the Giants since being drafted by the team in the second round in 2016. His best season was in 2018 when he caught 66 passes for 872 yards and four touchdowns.