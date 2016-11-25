Catherine Zeta-Jones Gets Back at Paparazzi With Bikini Pics

Pissed the paparazzi photographed my ass, thus sharing the photographs my husband took of my ass. Always a better option for viewing 😉. A photo posted by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Nov 23, 2016 at 2:27pm PST

After paparazzi snapped pictures of Catherine Zeta-Jone’s butt without her permission, the actress decided to have the last word. So she posted some sexy bikini pictures of her own.

“Pissed the paparazzi photographed my a** thus sharing the photographs my husband took of my a**,” the 47-year-old wrote alongside two photos taken by her husband, Michael Douglas. “Always a better option for viewing.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the pictures, the couple appears to be on vacation in a tropical place.

The Chicago star looks fit and relaxed as she poses in a sexy black bikini.

The same day she also posted a sweet family photo with a note of gratitude.

Thankful for so much today! Happy Thanksgiving to one and all. A photo posted by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Nov 24, 2016 at 8:47am PST

Paparazzi aside, it looks like Zeta-Jones is living her best life right now!