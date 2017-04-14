Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Gets Candid About His ‘Life-Changing’ Trade to the Nashville Predators

A dinner date with my Valentine @mfisher1212 . ❤️️💖😍😘 A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Feb 14, 2017 at 3:19pm PST

Mike Fisher opened up about the trade that changed his life.

The NHL star penned a blog for Derek Jeter’s The Players’ Tribune and wrote about being traded from the Ottawa Senators to the Nashville Predators in 2011. This trade was very important for his marriage to Carrie Underwood.

Fisher says he was “crushed” to find out he was getting traded after more than a decade with the Senators, until he learned it was a conscious decision.

The Senators’ team owner purposefully traded Fisher to the Predators so that he can be with Underwood.

“Talk about some life-changing words,” he writes. “I could have been going to 28 other cities, but I was actually going to Nashville, where I could finally be with my wife full-time.”

The couple, who had tied the knot in 2010, was splitting their time between Ottawa and Nashville. “It wasn’t easy,” Fisher adds. “I knew I was incredibly blessed to be going to Nashville.”

“They could have traded me anywhere, but they were genuinely looking out for me and my family. That’s what makes hockey such a special sport, even at the NHL level,” he muses. “Yes, it’s a business, but the amount of good human beings I’ve run across in this sport is just incredible.”

Fisher credits the trade for their ability to start their own family. The couple welcomed their 2-year-old son, Isaiah, in February of 2015.

