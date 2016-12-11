Carrie Underwood Visits New Heights in Sydney, Australia

Video coming soon…yup, this happened! #skydiving A photo posted by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Dec 10, 2016 at 6:59pm PST

Carrie Underwood went skydiving in Australia and she says it wasn’t even scary!

The singer is currently touring Down Under and asked fans to guess what she was doing in Australia. She lip synced to some funny songs to elude to her “big leap.”

Still can’t believe I did this! #skydiving #sydney A photo posted by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Dec 11, 2016 at 1:54am PST

The winner of American Idol jumped 14,000 feet out of a plane and when she landed she only had one things to say.

That just happened! Yup! BooYah! A video posted by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Dec 10, 2016 at 7:13pm PST

She also made sure to show off her skydiving certificate which had her married name, Carrie Fisher, on it.

Underwood married hockey player Mike Fisher back in 2010.

Underwood couldn’t help but show off her photos and we can’t help but wonder how she looks so perfect even falling through mid-air.