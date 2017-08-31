Carrie Underwood’s Husband and Son Are Caped Crusaders in Adorable Snap

Carrie Underwood is one affectionate mother and her latest social media post just gave fans a glimpse into her life as mother to Isaiah and wife to retired Nashville Predators captain, Mike Fisher.

The Grammy Award winning singer and songwriter shared an image of what she calls "a typical" night in the Underwood-Fisher household in an Instagram post from Thursday that has fans and followers calling it "cute beyond words."

Just a typical Thursday night at the Fisher house...featuring Catboy, Gekko and Owlette! It's time to be a hero! #PJMasks A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Aug 10, 2017 at 7:22pm PDT

In an image that proves superheroes reign supreme, Underwood snapped a photograph of her husband, Fisher and son, Isaiah wearing capes in the kitchen of their home, while wearing masks.

"Just a typical Thursday night at the Fisher house…featuring Catboy, Gekko and Owlette! It's time to be a hero!" the former American Idol winner captioned, alongside the hashtag, "PJ masks."

Following the snap is two more, featuring Underwood and Fisher sporting red and green masks, respectively, with a third showing Underwood and a fierce face that would make anyone quiver.

With Underwood taking a break from touring, the 34-year-old mother can now give her son a "typical" babyhood.

In 2016, she told the Today Show that she felt guilty Isaiah wasn't going to have a normal upbringing like other children with her touring across the country for her music, while Fisher played hockey.

"I felt a little bad that he doesn't have 'normal' babyhood," she said. "My friend told me I needed to cut myself some slack and said, 'God gave him to you and he knows what you do.' Once she said that I was like, this is the way it's supposed to be and I should not worry so much."

She added, "I give motherhood my all. I give entertaining my all. Hopefully everything will be okay and so far it has been. We are figuring it out as we go."

Earlier this month, Fisher officially announced his retirement from the NHL after 17 seasons playing for both the Ottawa Senators and the Nashville Predators, marking a major life change for himself Underwood.

Photo credit: Twitter / @teamCUfanclub