Cara Delevingne and Girlfriend Ashley Benson Spotted Carrying Bondage Bench Into Home

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson appear to be spicing things up together, after they were spotted carrying a leather BDSM bench into their West Hollywood home this week.

The couple giggled as they carried it inside via side door, Delevingne wearing a pastel pink denim jacket and tan shorts while Benson wore a black baseball cap, white t-shirt and distressed denim shorts.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Click here to see the photos from Daily Mail.

The spotting comes two months after Delevingne, 26, told RuPaul Charles on his podcast, What’s The Tee?, that she prefers to stay in with her partner rather than go out to clubs.

“I used to go to clubs but I’d rather have sex than go out now,” she said in March, adding that the best “gift” she could give would be was physical affection to someone else.

“I’m very good at giving love and not at receiving it,” she said. “I find it quite difficult to receive pleasure and love and things like that, so I love to give.”

“Part of sex — that connection — is feral. You meet someone but when you go in the bedroom, it’s another animal,” she said. “To me, that is so interesting. There are certain people who are super-sexy and they flirt with you, then you have sex with them and they are terrible.”

She continued, “But I like people who seem really prudish then, when they get to the bedroom, they’re like, ‘What?!’ It’s like a whole transformation.”

“I can allow pleasure but it’s hard to find that person. I have found them before, sure,” she said. “That whole courting process of power is very interesting. And it’s a difference with men and women.”

“I’m always very submissive with men,” said Delevingne, who identifies as sexually fluid. “But with women, I’m the opposite. So it’s weird.”

The model and the Pretty Little Liars actress, 29, have been dating for just under a year after romance rumors sparked last year. They met on the set of Her Smell, where they portrayed lovers Cassie and Roxie in the ’90s riot girl band Akergirls. In the past, Delevingne has also been linked to Jake Bugg, Harry Styles, Rita Ora, Michelle Rodriguez and Paris Jackson. Her longest high-profile relationship was with musician St. Vincent, whose real name is Annie Clark, which ended in 2016 after a year and a half.

Photo credit: Claudio Lavenia / Contributor / Getty