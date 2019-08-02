Brooks Laich ‘So Proud’ of Wife Julianne Hough for Saying She’s ‘Not Straight’

In her cover story for the September issue of Women’s Health, Julianne Hough recalled the moment she told husband Brooks Laich that she’s “not straight,” and the former NHL player couldn’t be prouder.

“So proud of my wife [Julianne] for the woman she is, and her courage to share her journey of trials and triumphs!” Laich wrote on Instagram on Thursday. “You can learn more about it below, and join the movement she is creating surround personal transformation and growth! Love you so much babe!”

“I love you babe!” Hough responded in the comments. “Thank you so much for your continued support through all of this!”

In her interview, the professional dancer explained that she made the reveal to her husband after doing some self-work.

“I was connecting to the woman inside that doesn’t need anything, versus the little girl that looked to him to protect me,” she shared. “I was like, ‘Is he going to love this version of me?’ But the more I dropped into my most authentic self, the more attracted he was to me. Now we have a more intimate relationship.”

“I [told him], ‘You know I’m not straight, right?’ And he was like, ‘I’m sorry, what?’ I was like, ‘I’m not. But I choose to be with you,’” she continued. “I think there’s a safety with my husband now that I’m unpacking all of this, and there’s no fear of voicing things that I’ve been afraid to admit or that I’ve had shame or guilt about because of what I’ve been told or how I was raised.”

The piece also highlighted Hough’s new project, Kinrgy, a dance method developed by the star that’s suitable for all skill levels. The 31-year-old shared that she hopes the method, which she wants to turn into a movement, will empower participants to transform into their true selves.

“When I think about what I want to create, I want to help people connect back to their truest self,” Hough told the magazine. “When that happens, they can relate to the people around them with no filter and experience the world how we’re supposed to experience it — in its most pure form, which I believe is love.”

“I’m going to shift for the rest of my life,” she added. “I’m not like, ‘Oh, I got it.’ But I’m trusting myself now, and when I’m totally connected to me, I feel full. I want others to see that in themselves too.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @juleshough