‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Star Stephanie Beatriz Gets Married in Intimate Ceremony

Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Stephanie Beatriz tied the knot this weekend with her long-time boyfriend Brad Hoss.

Beatriz plays the beloved Detective Rosa Diaz on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. While her character is often emotionally subdued, Beatriz herself showed how happy she is in photos and videos on her Instagram. Beatriz also spoke to reporters from PEOPLE about the wedding a few days ahead of time, revealing some of the plans she had for their big day.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We decided that we wanted it to really reflect us. So for us that meant being involved every step of the way, meaning that we didn’t hire a wedding planner,” she explained. “We did it ourselves, which is a pretty big undertaking when you consider there’s gonna be close to 300 people there.”

Hoss is also an actor, and he and Beatriz decided to honor their mutual passion by giving their wedding a simple Los Angeles theme.

“We’re kind of doing a lot of theatrical recreations of our favorite stuff in L.A.,” Beatriz said. “Like, the flora and fauna and how no matter the time of year something is blooming.”

The 37-year-old actress said she was remarkably calm in the week before the ceremony, feeling that she had nothing to worry about.

“My friends are all calling me ‘bridechilla,’” she said. “They’re like, ‘Why aren’t you stressed out?’ and I’m like, ‘Cause I’m marrying an awesome human.’”

The wedding was catered by authentic food trucks rather than a typical buffet set-up, and Beatriz and Hoss hired a 90s cover band for the music. In her interview, Beatriz predicted that her Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-stars would be some of the first on the dance floor for the throwback set. Andy Samberg, Melissa Fumero and Chelsea Peretti were all reportedly in attendance.

“That’s all we talked about this last week at work. We were just like, ‘Yeah, we can’t wait to party!’” Beatriz said, laughing. “I think Andy’s excited to have another Hot Cheetos burrito. I think all of us are excited to dance. That’s one of our favorite things to do when we’re out all together, at a birthday party or whatever. Everybody loves to hit that dance floor.”

“And not for nothing, all of them are pretty new parents,” she added. “They deserve a night to just let loose and celebrate life, and I’m really, really excited that they’re all gonna be there to celebrate with me.”