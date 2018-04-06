Brooke Burke Files for Divorce From David Charvet

Brooke Burke and David Charvet are pulling the plug on their six-year marriage.

TMZ reports that the Dancing With the Stars alum and former co-host filed for divorce from former Baywatch star Charvet in Los Angeles County on Friday.

The couple wed in an island wedding in St. Barts in 2011 after a long engagement. They started dating in 2005 and became engaged in 2006, around the same time Burke announced she was pregnant.

They share two children, daughter Heaven Rain, 11, and son Shaya Braven, 10. Burke also has two daughters, Neriah and Sierra, from her previous marriage to plastic surgeon Garth Fisher.

Neither Burke nor Charvet have made mention of the breakup on either of their respective social media platforms, although Charvet did recently share a few cryptic Instagram posts indicating a potentially stressful time.

Earlier in the week he shared a graphic with the quote, “Hard times always reveal true friends,” with the caption, “So true…”

“Hope you and Brooke can find a way through. Keep fighting!!” one person commented on the post.

“So sorry about you and Brooke,” another said.

More recently, he shared a graphic with the quote, “One of the best lessons you can learn in life is to master how to remain calm.”

“Believe in who you are. At the end it will all work out,” he wrote in the post’s caption.

While also quiet about the divorce filing, Burke typically shares fitspo photos and videos on Instagram for her fitness app, Brooke Burke Body.

The 46-year-old model launched the app in January, flaunting her toned muscles on Instagram.

This story is developing…