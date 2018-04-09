Brooke Burke Opens up About Divorcing David Charvet: ‘This Is a Positive Change’

Days after reports hit that Brooke Burke filed for divorce from husband David Charvet, Burke has broken her silence and opened up for an “honest, real” conversation.

Burke filed for divorce from Charvet, her husband of six years, on Friday. While Charvet, who previously starred in Baywatch and Melrose Place and now owns Jones Builders Group in Malibu, has yet to comment on the split, Burke blogged about the separation on Monday.

Writing for ModernMom, the former Dancing With the Stars host blogged that she had been unable to “find worthy words to speak to this life change my family is going through.”

“You may have heard that David and I are divorcing. We have tried to keep our separation private for some time out of respect for our children and family,” Burke wrote, adding that she is “deeply saddened” by the decision.

“Although I believe this is a positive change, I am deeply saddened because I loved being married. It took me a long time to differentiate between giving up and letting go, and even longer to recognize when it was time to do so,” she wrote. “We are still a family full of love, simply redefining our dynamics. I believe this is a necessary decision for my entire family unit.”

Similar to Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum’s separation announcement last week, Burke wrote that there was nothing “scandalous” about the breakup.

“There was nothing sensational that caused this divorce and nothing scandalous will surface,” she wrote, begging readers to “please believe that we are just finding new ways to remain a loving family.”

According to court documents, Burke listed their date of separation as Jan. 23, 2018; she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split, E! News reports.

“Big life decisions are hardest when made for the right reasons. It is sometimes painful to be strong and embrace change. I believe in letting go of ideas and dreams when the time is right. I am in that space right now as a woman and a mother, listening to my heart. I am approaching this with gratitude and unconditional love,” Burke wrote.

She concluded her post by thanking her fans for the “outpouring of love and support in the last days.”

Burke and Charvet married in 2011 after a years-long engagement. They started dating in 2005 and became engaged in 2006, around the same time Burke announced she was pregnant.

They shared two children, daughter Heaven Rain, 11, and son Shaya Braven, 10. Burke also has two daughters, Neriah and Sierra, from her previous marriage to plastic surgeon Garth Fisher.