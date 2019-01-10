Britney Spears and Video Co-Star Sam Asghari Are Getting to Know Each Other

(Photo: Twitter / @SlaveForUBrit)

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s chemistry in her “Slumber Party” music video was undeniable, but now it appears they are taking that chemistry into real life.

On Sunday, the singer and model were seen laughing on a dinner date at Japanese restaurant Gyu-Kaku in L.A., PEOPLE reports.

According to a source, Spears, 35, and Asghari have been on three dates so far and are just getting to know each other.

The two sparked dating rumors when Asghari posted a now-deleted photo of himself cozied up to Spears at a restaurant in late November.

Just last month, Spears shared that she had no interest in dating right now.

“A lot of men are about games,” she said. “It’s just the mind game with guys, the calling back and texting. It’s just too much. It’s silly. I’m not looking for men right now. I’m really happy with myself.”

