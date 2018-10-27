Brandon Jenner Seeks Joint Custody Following Divorce From Leah

Brandon Jenner is reportedly seeking joint custody of his daughter with estranged wife Leah, who filed for divorce last month.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE on Friday, Jenner, 37, filed his response to Leah. He cited “irreconcilable differences” for the reason for the divorce, and asked for joint legal and physical custody of their 3-year-old daughter Eva James.

PEOPLE also confirmed Leah, 35, is seeking spousal support, and Jenner is asking for the fee to be hashed out at a later date. He also wants the couple to handle their own legal fees.

Jenner and Leah met in high school, having both grown up in Malibu as children of celebrities, and have been together for 14 years. They married in 2012 and announced their separation in early September.

“Hi everybody, it is with love in our hearts that we feel it’s time to share some personal news with you all. After celebrating fourteen beautiful years together, we have lovingly come to the decision to end the romantic aspect of our relationship,” they wrote in a joint statement on Instagram. “We are deeply proud of the life we’ve cultivated together and are truly grateful for the bond of friendship we hold and cherish today. It is stronger than ever.”

The statement continued, “Even though we have chosen to separate as a couple, we still love one another very, very much and remain a major part of each other’s lives — as best friends, family and loving parents to our daughter. There has been no lying or cheating or fighting that prompted this change, just an expansion of our individual evolution which has inspired us to support each other in a new way. We are still, very much, a loving family and are bonded by a deep connection that is rooted in love.”

They ended the statement by thanking their fans for their “love and support.”

On Sept. 25, E! News reported that Leah filed for divorce. She listed July 10, 2018 as the date of separation.

Just days before July 10, Jenner wrote a sweet message on his Instagram account about Leah.

“I couldn’t be more proud of this incredible woman. Leah, the world is so much better off with you in it,” he wrote at the time. “Everyone benefits when you share your music and bare your soul (especially our little Eva:) May your energy and message continue to spread like ‘wildfire.’”

Brandon is the son of Caitlyn Jenner and Linda Thompson, while Leah’s father is Eagles guitarist Don Felder. The two occasionally appeared on Keeping Up With The Kardashians and recorded music together as the duo Brandon & Leah.

Photo credit: David Livingston/Getty Images