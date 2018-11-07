Brad Pitt Reportedly Concerned Custody Trial With Angelina Jolie Will Be ‘Damaging’ to Kids

Brad Pitt has had enough of the custody drama going on between him and ex-wife Angelina Jolie. The two actors have been fighting tooth and nail for custody of their six children, and Pitt reportedly believes Jolie is putting them through an unnecessarily damaging experience.

Sources close to the situation told The Blast this week that Pitt feels Jolie, who is fighting for sole custody, is “purely trying to drag him through the mud in the upcoming custody trial” and that Pitt is “worried about the longterm effects it will have on their six children.”

The source said that Pitt has been trying to work out a settlement in which the two parents split custody 50/50 — but that Jolie has been unwavering in her fight for sole custody. The sources said Jolie plans on bringing up the 2016 incident in which she accused Pitt of child abuse as grounds for receiving full custody.

The FBI looked into the incident and closed its investigation without filing charges. Pitt was also cleared of any abuse allegations by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services.

Pitt reportedly thinks Jolie’s tactics are irresponsible and feels as if they’ve been embarrassed during their parents’ public feud, especially because they are older now and able to read the news and hear their friends’ discussions the situation.

Jolie and Pitt have been locked in divorce negotiations for years, arguing over financial details. Because of that, they were also unable to decide on a custody agreement, so the custody issue has been split off from the divorce proceedings and is being decided separately.

Earlier this week, it was reported that a trial date was set for Dec. 4, and that the trial will likely go on for several weeks. Judge W. Odenkirk was appointed to be the judge of the trial through June 30, 2019, according to E! News. Odenkirk will also reportedly deal with the property settlement, as the couple did not sign a prenup before their 2014 wedding.

“They’re still working together towards an out of court settlement,” a source told the news outlet. “Angelina is not seeking sole custody of the kids, she still supports the reconciliation of the children with their father.”

It was previously reported that Jolie was ordered by a judge to help the children repair and maintain their relationship with Pitt. A judge in the divorce case stated that the children “not having a relationship with their father is harmful to them” and added that “it is critical that each of them have a healthy and strong relationship with their father and mother.”

Pitt and Jolie share six kids — Maddox, 17, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 10. Jolie had requested full custody of the children when she filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016, citing irreconcilable differences.