Blake Shelton Offers Sneak Peek at Gwen Stefani’s Wildflower Garden

Many people get their significant others gifts that include things like flowers, chocolate and jewelry, but Blake Shelton went the extra mile for girlfriend Gwen Stefani, gifting the No Doubt singer with her very own wildflower garden.

Shelton made the reveal on Instagram over the weekend, posting a photo of himself driving an orange tractor in an open field.

“Getting [Gwen Stefani’s] wildflower garden spot ready in #godscountry,” he wrote.

The hashtag was a reference to Shelton’s new single, “God’s Country,” which was released on Friday.

Stefani shared the same photo on her own account, writing, “Please don’t wake me up if I’m dreaming [Blake Shelton] #godscountry #wildflowers #ioweyou #sweetesthumanever #spoiledgirlfriend.”

The singer’s garden is likely located at Shelton’s home in Oklahoma, where he and Stefani often spend time together. Stefani has even brought her three sons to the country to spend holidays including Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“It’s very tribal,” she told Marie Claire of Shelton’s country home. “Blake has a sister, she comes with her kids. We cook and get muddy and dirty. There are ATVs. Being a mother of three boys, it’s kind of the perfect place. Everything is real now, whereas before, things didn’t seem so real.”

Shelton also discussed his and Stefani’s Oklahoma adventures on The Voice in 2018 after one contestant told him he planned on singing Bob Marley’s “I Shot the Sheriff.”

“This is my lake song,” Shelton told advisor Mariah Carey. “Me and Gwen go out on the lake in the pontoon and pretend we’re actually out on the ocean.”

Shelton’s love for his Oklahoma roots is evident in “God’s Country.” The singer shared in a statement that the track is a personal one for him that can also resonate with listeners.

“‘God’s Country’ is a song that has a strong and deep meaningful lyric, but at the same time it leaves it up to the listeners’ interpretation,” Shelton said according to CMT.

“But no matter where you are from or where you’re standing it is my belief that you’re standing in God’s Country,” he added. “It’s really about a state of mind. Wherever you’re from and how you feel about that place. For me, it’s about being from Oklahoma – where I was born, raised and still live today.”

“God’s Country” was written by country artists Devin Dawson and HARDY with Jordan Schmidt, and will be the first single from Shelton’s upcoming album.

Photo Credit: Getty/Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017