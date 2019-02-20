Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Reportedly React to Miranda Lambert’s ‘Certainly Curious’ Quick Wedding

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have reportedly reacted to Miranda Lambert‘s “certainly curious” quick wedding.

According to Us Weekly, sources close to the couple said that when they heard about Lambert’s nuptials they were surprised, but not shocked.

“Blake commented to Gwen [that] the timing of Miranda’s announcement of the marriage was certainly curious,” the source stated.

Shelton and Lambert were married previously, but split up in 2015. He has since been dating Stefani, his The Voice co-judge.

As far as their own wedding, Shelton and Stefani have been approaching the subject cautiously, due to the No Doubt singer’s children with ex-husband.

“Gwen has three children to consider and Blake has been extremely aware of this at every step,” a separate source said. “The timing of Gwen and Blake’s wedding date is a work in progress. … Just because Miranda got married in a quickie random situation doesn’t change anything for Gwen and Blake.”

Shortly after news of Lambert’s wedding to new husband Brendan McLoughlin, sources shared that Shelton had no idea it was happening. “Blake found out about the wedding at the same time everyone else did,” an insider said.

“Blake was not given a heads-up and doesn’t know her new husband. Since they split they have had almost zero contact,” the source added.

Lambert announced the wedding on Saturday in a post on Instagramm writing, “In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for…. me,” then including a hashtag for “the one” and a heart emoji.

Interestingly, there have been reports that McLoughlin was previously engaged to another woman before he met Lambert.

According to the details of the story, Kaihla Rettinger — his ex and mother of his three-month-old child — messaged the woman, Jackie Bruno, to tell her that she was pregnant with McLoughlin’s child at the time.

The romance between Lambert and McLoughlin was somewhat of a whirlwind event, as in August of 2018 she stated that she was “happily single.”

“Love is a hard road sometimes and it’s been a roller-coaster ride for me, but I’m definitely thankful for all the ups and downs because I’ve had some really good songs come out of it,” the singer added during an interview with The Tennessean . “You’ve got to take the bad parts and put them on paper and then move on to the happy parts.”