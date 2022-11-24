Blair Underwood Engaged to Friend of 41 Years

Blair Underwood is making a long-term friendship official. On Nov. 23, the Dear White People actor revealed he is engaged to Josie Hart, a friend of more than 40 years. According to Underwood, who attended the 2022 International Emmys with her on Nov. 21, it was an incredibly momentous occasion. "My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart," Underwood shared on Instagram on Nov. 22, along with a picture of the couple at the event. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking & insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud." Underwood, 58, remarked that he and Hart had no one else but each other before he became famous."The future is crazy-bright Girl! None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood added. "She's had my back since before I even became an actor. When a 41 year friendship slaps you in the back of the head & blossoms into romance, you stand up, pay attention & step forward in gratitude. Gently forward. It begins!" It is unclear at this time when the couple became engaged.

The engagement follows Underwood's divorce from his wife of 27 years, Desiree DaCosta, in May 2021. They have two sons, Paris and Blake, and a daughter, Brielle."It has truly been a beautiful journey. Our proudest achievements are our three incredible children," the couple said in a joint Instagram statement announcing their split. "We continue to be awed & humbled by the blessings of parenting. We have always put their best interests first & will continue to do so. We will continue to be the best of friends and co-parents and have the utmost respect for one another as we embark upon this new chapter of our lives separately."

Following their statement, the couple thanked their fans and requested privacy while they finalized their divorce. "We humbly ask for privacy & understanding during this new season of change," they said. In a 2008 interview with Oprah.com, Underwood shared his first thoughts on what it meant to be a husband, even though the two maintained a high level of privacy regarding their relationship. "I wanted to be her rock, her protector," the former Quantico star said. "If she had a problem, I wanted to solve it. I thought that's what was expected of me." In reality, he only needed to be there for her as she dealt with her issues alone. "I was relieved as well; she didn't expect me to always have an answer for her," he said. "She wasn't coming to me for a repair. She just needed a shoulder to cry on."