Blac Chyna Reportedly Splits With YBN Almighty Jay

Black Chyna and YBN Almighty Jay have reportedly broken up after a short-lived romance.

The couple was somewhat controversial due to their considerable age difference. YBN Almighty Jay, 18, announced that he and Chyna, 30, had broken up through a report published by TMZ. The young rapper did not offer many details on the split, and there’s no word on what kind of terms he’s on with his ex.

Jay and Chyna just began dating in March. They slipped right into relationship mode, as Jay was spotted out with Chyna and her kids on multiple occasions.

The relationship was routinely mocked on social media, where fans and followers couldn’t wait to mock their massive age difference. People on Twitter often found ways to jokingly refer to Jay as one of Chyna’s children, while also suggesting that the rapper was dating her just to raise his profile. Still, after nearly four months, this was technically Chyna’s most serious relationship since her split from Rob Kardashian in December of 2016.

Jay was with Chyna back in April when she was caught on camera assaulting another woman at Six Flags. The defensive mother tried to use her daughter’s ride-on toy car to hit the woman, who had reportedly called her a “hood rat.” There, some of the most viral jokes about her age difference with Jay surfaced.

“They told Blac Chyna that her boyfriend wasn’t old enough to ride the rides & she set it off at Six Flags,” joked the user who posted footage of the altercation.

They told Blac Chyna that her boyfriend wasn’t old enough to ride the rides & she set it off at Six Flags. pic.twitter.com/oTSA1PTI2i — ronald isley (@yoyotrav) April 2, 2018



Chyna did not entertain any of the mockery. She took to her Instagram Story a short while later to defend her actions.

“Being famous is hard enough dealing with scrutiny,” Chyna wrote. “But when someone feels comfortable to come and touch your child, it’s a whole other story.”

“I do not condone violence nor am I a violent person but shout out to all of the amazing mothers out there that will protect their children at all cost. Love, King and Dreams Mommy,” Chyna ended the post.

Chyna has a son named King from her long-term relationship with rapper Tyga, and a daughter named Dream from her engagement to Rob Kardashian. Last week, rumors began to circulate that the reality star was pregnant again. She denied the claims, and now her split with Jay has assured some fans that she wasn’t lying.