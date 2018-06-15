‘Biggest Loser’ Star Jillian Michaels Calls off Wedding to Partner



The Biggest Loser star and personal trainer Jillian Michaels and her partner, music manager Heidi Rhoades, called off their plans to get married.

Michaels broke the news to her fans on Instagram Friday, confirming she and Rhoades broke up some time ago.

“You’ve been with me through it all so I’m sharing some news with you… Heidi and I have been split for awhile now,” the 44-year-old Michaels wrote. “We’ve found we’re better friends and parents living apart than staying together. Life and people change but our love for one another and commitment to raising our two kids as an inseparable team remains. Thanks for always loving and supporting us, the feeling is mutual!”

Rhoades has not commented on the break-up. She does have a Twitter page, but has not used it since November 2016.

Michaels and Rhoades have two children together. Back in May 2012, Michaels adopted a daughter, Lukensia, from Haiti. Just weeks later, the 37-year-old Rhoades gave birth to son Phoenix in Los Angeles, PEOPLE reported at the time.

Michaels proposed to Rhoades in a 2016 episode of her E! reality series Just Jillian.

“I know I’m an a– a lot of the time, but if you will continue to put up with me, I would like you to marry me,” Michaels told Rhoades in the episode. “And even though I gave you that ring, I got a ring [for myself].”

According to a 2012 PEOPLE profile, Michaels and Rhoades met through mutual friends.

“We were dating without any pretense,” Michaels said at the time. “Our relationship happened to intersect with my desire to be a parent, and Heidi was supportive.”

In an April interview with PEOPLE, Michaels admitted her parenting methods are more strict than Rhoades.

“Whether or not you’re a strict parent is all relative,” Michaels explained. “Although compared to my partner Heidi, yes. Yes. Compared to Heidi, anyone is a strict parent. Big Bird would be a strict parent.”

However, Michaels said she is not the perfect parent, explaining one decision she made she wished she could take back.

“One evening, when my daughter was maybe 6, she said to me that she thought gay people were gross, or gay was gross. And I freaked out,” Michaels said. “When people talk about parenting being hard, I don’t find that it’s ‘all the sleepless nights’ or the poopy diapers. It’s these kinds of moments that bring you face to face with all of your deep, dark issues, where you don’t handle it well. And I really wish I had handled it differently in the moment.”

Michaels appeared on 13 seasons of The Biggest Loser, which last aired in 2016. Her E! reality series aired in 2016.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Jillian Michaels