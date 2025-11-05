Big Sean and Jhené Aiko Have Broken Up, Report Claims

After a decade together, and one child, hip hop and R&B couple Big Sean and Jhené Aiko have reportedly split. All Hip Hop alleges the split stems from commitment issues on the Detroit rapper’s part.

Sources tell the outlet that the “Won’t Play the Game” singer made the difficult decision after “multiple ultimatums” and ongoing disagreements about marriage. Sean reportedly didn’t take the threats seriously.

“She wanted marriage — she wanted the commitment,” one source said. “Sean loves her deeply, but he just never wanted to take that final step.”

The couple share a 3-year-old son, Noah, who was born in 2022. They’ve had an on and off relationship since the mid-2010s. They even released an album together, Twenty88.

Sources say Aiko’s patience eventually ran out. “Eventually, she realized that ring wasn’t coming,” the insider said. “She decided it was time to move on.”

Luckily, there are no hard feelings and things are said to be amicable. “They’re in a great place — it’s peaceful. They both respect each other too much to let things get messy. They just want to do what’s best for their child,” the source said.

Aiko was impacted by the January L.A. wildfires, losing her home. She took to Instagram earlier this year to reveal the devastation. “A neighbor sent this picture of our home while we were out of town and supposed to be coming back the same day,” she wrote in an Instagram Stories of her home in flames. “This was my home for all you misinformed blogs posting a different house.” At the time of the fires, she was out of town.

She then addressed critics who claimed the rich and famous could easily rebuild. “With all due respect. So many of you are loud and wrong. I worked very hard … for many years, through a lot of pain … to provide my children with this house,” the songwriter wrote. “I put everything into it. Praying none of you ever experience this.”