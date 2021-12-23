‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Kunal Nayyar Celebrates Marriage Milestone With Supermodel Wife

Big Bang Theory alum Kunal Nayyar and his wife Neha Kapur just marked a major relationship milestone! The happy couple marked their 10-year wedding anniversary on Wednesday, with Nayyar celebrating the special occasion by sharing that he feels “lucky” to reach the important milestone.

Nayyar celebrated the day by sharing a video of his wife dancing to “Iko Iko” by Justin Wellington featuring Small Jam on Instagram. Alongside the clip, the actor penned a sweet message about their relationship, writing, “we may be unconventional, but I remembered how we promised to not live our lives according to someone else’s version of it.” He went on to add, “cheers to you, champion, partner, best friend. Whatever is to come, I am lucky we have tomorrow. Happy 10th.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kapur also marked the occasion with a social media post. On her own account, the model shared a gallery of two images, the first showing her and her husband pouting for the camera while the second image showed the pair getting close for a mirror selfie. She wrote, “Like rivers.. we chose our own paths and come back to merge as one. 22.12.2021 Happy 10 my love.” Kapur, former Miss India, went on to share another photo of the pair on the beach to her Instagram Story, captioning the snapshot, “10 years.”

Nayyar and Kapur first met back in 2009, with Nayyar later telling PEOPLE, “she unlocked something in me that I had never felt before.” Three years after they met, the couple tied the knot in front 1,000 guests over six days in December 2011. The days-long celebration was held in Kapur’s hometown of New Delhi, India and included an exchange of vows, a garland ritual, and henna tattoos. Nayyar’s Big Bang castmates “unfortunately couldn’t make it,” he confirmed to PEOPLE at the time.

Kapur is a model and former Miss India. Nayyar is of course best known for his role as Raj Koothrappali, an astrophysicist and Howard Wolowitz’s best friend, on CBS’ hit sitcom The Big Bang Theory. He appeared throughout all 12 seasons of the series, which ended in 2019. Since the show came to an end, Nayyar has added several more credits to his name, making appearances in titles including Trolls World Tour, Criminal: UK, and Mira, Royal Detective, among others. He is next set to appear in The Storied Life of AJ Fikry, a big screen adaptation of the 2015 New York Times bestselling novel of the same name.