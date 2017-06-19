Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell Talk Possible TV Wedding

(Photo: Instagram / @lauren_bushnell)

Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell are happily engaged, and it appears the fan favorite Bachelor couple has already started thinking about their wedding!

The pair chatted with Entertainment Tonight recently about their eventual nuptials, revealing that they have considered allowing television cameras into the event, which will happen “hopefully next year.”

“I think it’s a cool opportunity,” Higgins said of a televised wedding. “We’ve invited everybody into our life up to this point, why not let them continue?”

“When it comes to the wedding, if that’s an opportunity or possibility, it’s a really great one for us,” he added. “It would almost be stupid not to. And you’re going to have cameras at your wedding anyway. There’s going to be people following you around no matter what, so why not add a whole production crew?”

“I think Lauren and I would love to see that happen, and I think it would be really fun. It would be a nice culmination to everything,” the former Bachelor continued. “November will be a year since we got engaged, so it’s not this super quick time frame.”

Higgins and Bushnell are currently filming for their upcoming reality show, Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After?, which will premiere Oct. 11 on Freeform.

They shared that while they’re pretty sure they want cameras at their wedding, that’s about all they’re sure of, although they noted that fans will see some wedding planning on their show.

The couple also addressed the question mark at the end of their show’s title, with Bushnell saying, “We don’t know what our happily ever after looks like.”

“Everyone saw our fairy tale, but we also have had a roller coaster of a ride, like in any relationship,” Higgins added. “We want to show the viewers what real relationships look like. We aren’t perfect. We have our issues and joys and things we have overcome, and the question mark is the ups and downs of a relationship.”